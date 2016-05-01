Motivational Speaker To Lecture At Longwood

Songwriter, author and peace activist David LaMotte will speak Tuesday, March 28, at 7 p.m. in Longwood University’s Wygal Auditorium. The topic of the lecture will be called “Worldchanging 101: Challenging the Myth of Powerlessness.” The title of LaMotte’s talk is drawn from his most recent book, which is being used as a textbook in several colleges and universities in the United States and Australia. He has offered Worldchanging 101 workshops around the world for more than a decade. LaMotte is a former Rotary World Peace Fellow; cofounder and president of the nonprofit PEG Partners, which works with schools and libraries in Guatemala to promote literacy, critical thought and artistic expression; and recently completed his sixth and final year on the AFSC Nobel Peace Prize Nominating Task Group.