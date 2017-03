SOUTHSIDE ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE IS AWARDING SCHOLARSHIPS TO AREA SENIORS. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE SOUTHSIDE OPPORTUNITY FUND…AWARDING 1-THOUSAND DOLLAR SCHOLARSHIPS. COMMUNITY RELATIONS COORDINATOR JACCOB MCCANN…

(CUT-1)

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE AT SEC DOT COOP SLASH SCHOLARSHIP. THE SUBMISSION DEADLINE IS 5-PM FRIDAYMARCH 31st.