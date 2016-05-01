PHOENIX ARCHERS COMPETE IN STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday, March 11, 2017, the Phoenix Archers competed in the 9th Annual Virginia NASP State Tournament, held at Meadow Event Park in Doswell, VA. The Phoenix Archers, of Appomattox Christian Academy, won #1 Christian School High School Team, #2 Christian School, and #8 Overall in High School for the state of Virginia. Appomattox Christian Academy, a mission of St. Andrew’s Reformed Episcopal Church, is so proud of the Phoenix Archers for their performance at states. Coach Powers is quoted to say “We stress the importance of having fun and doing your best. As Coach, this was my main priority, rather than high scores, and it has paid off in a tremendous accomplishment for our small school!” This is ACA’s second year offering NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) instruction. This program is open to students grades 4th through 12th and is offered to anyone wishing to enroll as an elective at ACA. To LEARN MORE, call 434-352-7373 and ask to speak with Coach Powers. Way to Go Archers!

Contributed by:

Mrs. Jeannette Brady

Director of Recruiting and Community Outreach

Appomattox Christian Academy, A mission of St. Andrew’s Reformed Episcopal Church

1916 Redfields Road/P.O. Box 517