Pet Collection Drive Continues Two More Weeks

A local girl scout continues her quest to help abused and neglected pets. Lauren Anema is working on her Gold Award Project called Care For Animals and They Will Care For You. Her collection drive will benefit abused and abandoned animals in the Farmville area, as she asks for donations to be brought to Tractor Supply, Three Oaks Pet Resort, Uptown Coffee Cafe, Four Paws Bed and Biscuit and Southern States – Farmers Coop. The collection drive has been extended two more weeks until March 25th. Lauren says she is collecting bedding, toys, and any other items that would be helpful to the animals. All donations will be given to the local chapter of the SPCA.