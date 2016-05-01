WINTER WEATHER IS IN THE FORECAST: ARE YOU READY?

Lynchburg District VDOT crews are prepared for latest storm

LYNCHBURG – A late-winter storm will move into the commonwealth today and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising motorists to plan ahead for travel troubles this evening and, possibly, for the next several days.

While southern and several eastern counties in VDOT’s Lynchburg District may experience only rain, central areas may receive a wintry mix and the most northwestern areas may see significant snow. It is extremely important that drivers monitor weather forecasts and avoid travel during periods of snowfall, sleet or freezing rain.

Any precipitation that remains on roadways Tuesday into Wednesday could possibly refreeze as temperatures continued to be cold during overnight hours.

Travelers can get real-time information on road conditions, traffic incidents and congestion on Virginia roads by using VDOT’s 511 free mobile app or the www.511Virginia.org website and phone system, which can help travelers plan their routes accordingly.

The Lynchburg District includes the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Nelson, Pittsylvania and Prince Edward.