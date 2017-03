A Friday fire in Dillwyn is under investigation. Volunteer Fire Chief Jason Wharam says a mother and her two children were displaced by the fire at 285 Goldmine Street. The flames broke out sometime after 3pm on Friday when the mother was asleep. Wharam says the woman is amazingly lucky that a passing driver noticed the smoke and started banging on her door to see if anybody was inside. That’s what woke her up. The home did not have working smoke detectors.