VSP Seeking Help In Fatal Hit & Run Crash

Virginia State Police are asking for some help in regards to fatal hit and run crash that occurred on Route 288 south bound, about 4/10 of a mile south of Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County. The crash took place around just after 1am on Saturday. The investigation shows that a Chevrolet passenger vehicle pulled to the left shoulder of Route 288 because of mechanical issues. The passenger got out to check on the car and was struck by a dark-colored pickup truck. The pickup truck did not stop at the scene. The male pedestrian died at the scene. Anyone who may have information about the dark-colored pickup truck or about the crash is asked to please contact the Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445 or #77 on any cell phone. You can also email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.