Authorities Still Looking For Cumberland Robber

Cumberland Police continue to ask for help in solving an attempted robbery that resulted in a shooting. No suspects have been found, according to Sheriff Darrell Hodges. A black male female in her late 20’s or early 30’s and a teenaged male reportedly shot the victim during the robbery on Oak Hill Road near the Cumberland State Forest Headquarters. The Farmville Herald reports that the victim was driving along the roadway and noticed a car pulled off to the side. He pulled up behind the car, and was getting out to see if they needed some help. But when he got close to the car, the male jumped out and demanded his wallet. The man reportedly tried to grab the gun away from the robber, which resulted in him being shot in the leg. That apparently scared the would-be robber, so he jumped into the car and the female sped off. No money was taken. Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 492-4120.