Hotel Weyanoke Renovation To Create 76 New Jobs

A big economic and tourism boost for Farmville, as the Virginia Tourism Corporation is offering to help spur the renovation of the Hotel Weyanoke. When it’s up and running, the developer says the project will create 76 new jobs in Farmville. The hotel is scheduled to open for business in the spring of next year after it closed for construction in 2016. Governor Terry McAuliffe says the hotel will feature four unique food and beverage venues. There are currently two other hotel projects underway that, when finished, will create more than 250 hotel rooms for the town. The hotel Weyanoke first opened 92 years ago.