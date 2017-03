YOU’VE SEEN THE VIDEOS ON THE INTERNET…NOW YOU CAN FLIP WATER BOTTLES FOR A GOOD CAUSE. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

PERSONALLY, I DON’T GET IT…BUT THE KIDS SURE SEEM AMUSED BY FLIPPING WATER BOTTLES. JEANETTE BRADY WITH APPAMATTOX CHRISTIAN ACADEMY SAYS THE VIRAL VIDEOS WERE THE INSPIRATION FOR…”I FLIP FOR GFTW”…

THE ENTRY FEE FOR THE APRIL SECOND CONTEST IS A CASE OF WATER OR FIVE DOLLARS. FOR MORE INFORMATION, SEND AN EMAIL TO APPAMOTTOX LEO CLUB AT GMAIL DOT COM.