Attempted Robbery Near Cumberland State Forest Headquarters

On the crime beat, Cumberland police say a robbery and shooting took place on Oak Hill Road near the Cumberland State Forest Headquarters early Monday. Deputies responded and found a man named Robert Heath with a gunshot wound. Heath reportedly had pulled behind a stopped car on the roadway. When he got out, a man surprised him from behind the car and pointed a gun at him, demanding his wallet. There was a struggle, at which point, the man fired one shot, striking Heath in the leg. The robber then got into the car and fled with a black female in the passenger side. No money was taken and Heath is recovering at a local hospital. Anybody with information is asked to call authorities at 804-492-4120.