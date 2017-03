Virginia State Police Identify Teen Killed in ATV Wreck

WE’RE LEARNING MORE ABOUT A FATAL A-T-V CRASH SUNDAY AFTERNOON IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

TROOPERS TELL US 17-YEAR-OLD JANET DRIVER WAS DRIVING ALONG ROUTE 713 WHEN HER ATV LEFT THE ROADWAY AND OVERTURNED MULTIPLE TIMES. IT HIT SEVERAL TREES BEFORE FINALLY COMING TO A STOP. DRIVER AND ANOTHER TEEN — IDENTIFIED ONLY AS A 14-YEAR-OLD BOY — WERE THROWN FROM THE ATV.

DRIVER WAS TRANSPORTED TO SOUTHSIDE COMMUNITY HOSPIAL WHERE SHE DIED A SHORT TIME LATER. HER MALE PASSANGER IS BEING TREATED AT VCU MEDICAL CENTER IN RICHMOND. TROOPERS SAY NEITHER TEEN WAS WEARING A HELMET….THE EXACT CAUSE OF THE CRASH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.