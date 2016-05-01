FATAL CRASH IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY UNDER INVESTIGATION

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J.T. Fariss is investigating a fatal crash in Prince Edward County. The crash occurred March 5, 2017, at 5:03 p.m., on Route 713, a half of a mile east of Route 623.

A 2014 Suzuki ATV was traveling along Route 713 when it ran off the left side of the road. The vehicle overturned several times and struck several trees before finally coming to a stop. The 17-year-old female driver and a 14-year-old passenger were thrown from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to Southside Community Hospital in Farmville, where she died later Sunday evening.

The passenger was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond and is being treated for serious injuries.

Neither the driver nor passenger was wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation at this time.