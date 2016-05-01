Brookneal Planning Festival In May

The Town of Brookneal has begun mailing out vendor applications for street spaces for the annual Day in the Town coming up on Saturday, May 6. The event will feature dozens of street vendors. Many businesses in the town also stay open, offering special deals on that day only. There will be an antique car show, games, crafters, entertainment, food, and activities for the kids. The vendor fee is 15 dollars for a 9 by 12 space. Vemndors must provide their own tables, chairs, tents, and other items. All food vendors are required to obtain a health permit through the health department. The event will be held rain or shine. Call 434-376-3124 for more information.