WATCH OUT FOR A ROAD CLOSURE TODAY IN DOWNTOWN FARMVILLE. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

IF YOU HAVE ANY BUSINESS TODAY NEAR THE OLD FIRST VIRGINIA BANK BUILDING…YOU’LL NEED TO BE AWARE OF A LANE CLOSURE ON EAST THIRD STREET. CREWS ARE INSTALLING A NEW WATER TAP TODAY AROUND THE 100 BLOCK OF EAST THIRD STREET. WESTBOUND TRAFFIC WILL BE DETOURED AROUND THE WORK AREA…HOWEVER THE EASTBOUND LANES OF EAST THIRD STREET WILL REMAIN OPEN. WE’RE TOLD THE WORK SHOULD TAKE MOST OF THE DAY TODAY.