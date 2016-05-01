Neb. Man Charged With Abduction After Buckingham Chase

A man from Nebraska is charged with leading Buckingham County authorities on a big chase. 54 year-old Andrew Ainsworth was reportedly wanted by federal marshals. VSP Spokesperson Corinne Gellar says the incident started at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday when deputies at a checkpoint on Route 20 near Scottsville noticed a driver trying to avoid them. They tried to catch up, but the driver refused to stop. A passenger jumped out of the moving car and was eventually captured. The driver crashed near Glover Road and was then captured. Ainsworth was the driver and he is charged with abduction because the passenger was repeatedly trying to get him to stop for the troopers, Gellar said.