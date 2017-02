THE PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS IS HOLDING A PUBLIC HEARING IN TWO WEEKS. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

ON TUESDAY, MARCH 14th SUPERVISORS HOPE TO HEAR FROM RESIDENTS ON A REQUEST FOR A SPECIAL USE PERMIT…MADE BY PAR THREE DEVELOPMENT GROUP…COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR WADE BARTLETT…

(cut)

BARTLETT SAYS THE BOARD WANTS TO GATHER PUBLIC INPUT BEFORE THEY CONSIDER THE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION TO DENY THE DEVELOPER’S REQUEST.