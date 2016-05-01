Missing Connecticut Man May Be In Central Virginia

Authorities in Connecticut say a man missing from the town of Newburyport may be here in Central Virginia. Steven Cyr has been missing since February 21st after his girlfriend reported that Cyr didn’t come home from work and had also been acting in an unusual manner the past few days before. Steven Cyr is a 39 year-old male, 6′ 2′ tall, and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, with a slender build. This past Thursday, Cyr’s vehicle was found in Amherst County, Virginia, in a parking lot along the Blue Ridge Parkway, but all search efforts thus far have been unsuccessful in locating him. Newburyport Police are working with local law enforcement to continue to search for ST CYR. Anyone who has heard from or seen ST CYR, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked to immediately contact the Newburyport Police Department at 978-462-4411, or contact your local police department.