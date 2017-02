Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office Issues Warning on Several Scams

THE PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS WARNING RESIDENTS ABOUT SEVERAL NEW SCAMS. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

ONE INVOLVES A CHECK SENT IN THE MAIL…BUT THE RECIPIENT IS ASKED TO SEND A PRE-PAID CHARGE CARD OR MONEY GRAM FIRST. THEN A BAD CHECK IS ISSUED…WITH THE RECIPIENT ON THE HOOK FOR THE TOTAL FO THE BAD CHECK. ANOTHER INVOLVES A PHONY SWEEPSTAKES…BUT BEFORE YOU CAN COLLECT YOUR WINNINGS…YOU HAVE TO SEND ANOTHER PREPAID CARD OR MONEY GRAM. A THIRD INVOLVES A FAKE INSURANCE POLICY…WHERE THE VICTIM IS DUPED INTO PROVIDING THEIR SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER AND DATE OF BIRTH. THE FOURTH INVOLVES BUYING VEHICLES ONLINE…BUT THE SCAMMER DEMANDS PAYMENT BEFORE DELIVERY OF THE VEHICLE.