EF-3 Tornado Hit Appomattox County One Year Ago Today

Hard to believe, but the one year anniversary of the Appomattox County tornado is already upon us. One year ago today, an EF-3 tornado slammed into the southern portion of the county. By the time it lifted, more than 200 homes were damaged or destroyed, costing local citizens some 11-million dollars. 78 year-old Edward Harris was the lone fatality in the storm. RIght now, one home has been completely rebuilt, while two more are under construction. Yesterday, emergency workers and first responders gathered at Evergreen Baptist Church for a remembrance ceremony.