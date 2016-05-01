P.E. BOYS INDOOR TRACK TEAM FINISHED AS STATE RUNNER UP

The Prince Edward boys indoor track team finished as State Runner up in the team Virginia 1A/2A Indoor Track State Championships held at Roanoke College coming up 5 points short of the State Championship. Rajai Walton won 3 State Championships in all three jumps (long, triple(45’ 6.5”), and high(6’5”) and tied state record at 22’ 7” in the long jump. Bryan Moses won the 55 m dash with a time of 6.42 state record breaking Prince Edward Alumni Darkeem Gray’s record. The boys 4×200 team (Rajai Walton, Bryan Moses, Trey Scott, and Zion Lewis)won 1st with a time of 1:33.93 a new state record! Girls 4 x 200 came in 2nd in the State.

Story contributed by

Rodney D. Kane

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL, Athletic Director