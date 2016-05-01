Rep. Garrett commends Governor McAuliffe and asks for a swift signature on ‘Barbara Johns Day’ legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday, Governor Terry McAuliffe dedicated the Capitol Square Building in Richmond, Virginia to Civil Rights hero Barbara Johns.

Barbara Johns and her African American classmates attended dilapidated R.R. Moton High School in Prince Edward County, Virginia, while white students across town in Farmville attended a state of the art high school in a clear example of separate but not equal. In 1951, at the age of 16, Barbara led nearly 500 of her classmates in a walkout to highlight the injustice of separating schools by race. This led to a local lawsuit which was ultimately rolled into the historic Brown v. Board of Education decision that rendered segregated education unconstitutional.

In response to Governor McAuliffe’s dedication to Barbara Johns today, Congressman Tom Garrett issued the following statement:

“Barbara Johns embodies everything that we value as both Virginians and Americans. The courage she showed in 1951 is to be admired and remembered. As such, while serving in the Virginia Senate, I was proud to submit legislation designating April 23 as ‘Barbara Johns Day’ in the Commonwealth. Had I known the Governor shared my affinity for Barbara Johns, I would have asked for SJ 340 to be a Governors bill. Nonetheless, I am thankful to Senator Mark Peake for carrying the mantle on this legislation as I transitioned to the House of Representatives and look forward to the Governor signing this in the near future.”