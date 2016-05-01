NEW/REPLACEMENT SIGNS WILL APPEAR IN COUNTY CURVES

Over 400 signs to be placed across Lynchburg District

LYNCHBURG – Property owners and motorists may

notice stakes or new/replacement signs placed in

curves along state right of way across much of the

Lynchburg District. Over 400 signs will be installed,

with more than 200 in Campbell County alone.

The work is being done as part of a

Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD)

mandate to sign appropriate curves on roadways that

have over 1000 vehicles a day and are classified as

arterial or collector roads. Arterial roads are

high-capacity urban roadways that move traffic from

collector roads to freeways/expressways; collector

roads are low-to-moderate capacity roads that move

traffic from local streets to arterial roads.

The work has other advantages, including the posting of lower advisory speeds in some locations, better reflectivity on some signs, and additional warnings that may help motorists safely navigate the serpentine areas of roadway.

McClain & Co., Inc., contractor was awarded a $466,576 contract to complete the work in the ten-county district. Installations should begin in March and the work will be complete by late-September.