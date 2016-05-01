SCHOOL BOARD APPRECIATION MONTH IN APPOMATTOX

Appomattox County Public Schools will join 133 other school divisions throughout the state to celebrate School Board Appreciation Month in February. Almost 850 selected and appointed school board members throughout Virginia will be recognized by schools and communities for their service and dedication to public education.

The theme of this year’s celebrations, “Turning Vision into Results”, reflects the top priority of local school board members as they advocate for public education with local, state, and federal leaders.

The foundation of school leadership is ensuring equal learning opportunities for all students. We are proud of Appomattox County Public Schools (ACPS) and School Board Appreciation Month is the time to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of our board members. All ACPS schools are fully accredited.

In Appomattox County Public Schools, school board members must develop policies and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the entire community. They bear responsibility for the budget, students, employees, parents, and facilities.

The men and women serving on the Appomattox County School Board are:

Rev. Alfred L. Jones – 4th Year Board Member – Piney Mountain District

Ms. Cynthia L. Hall – 2nd Year Board Member – Wreck Island District

Mr. Bobby K. Waddell – 13th Year Board Member – Falling River District

Dr. Wendy Hageman Smith – 2nd Year Board Member – Appomattox River District

Mr. Gregory A. Smith – 7th Year Board Member – Courthouse District