Guilherme Guimaraes, a junior post player from Brazil, was named CoSIDA First-Team Academic All-District, as voted on by the College Sports Information Directors of America. He now becomes eligible to be nominated for the CoSIDA Academic All-America team.

Guimaraes is a Chemistry major and sports a 3.89 cumulative GPA. He has played in 21 of 22 games this season, averaging 8.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 56.3% from the field. He scored 30 points with 12 rebounds in an exhibition at Longwood, posted a season-high 22 against Messiah, and recorded a 16 point, 10 rebound double-double against Washington and Lee.

Guimaraes was the recipient of the President’s Award for excellence of character and scholarship and also won the Omicron Delta Kappa Award last school year. Additionally, he serves as a resident advisor and is a member of the Student Honor Court, Freshman Leadership Program, and Chi Beta Phi national honor society. Guimaraes has twice been one of eight recipients of the Roy B. Sears Endowment for Student Internships.

“Gui is self-motivated and excels on and off the court. He has a high level of determination to give his best in everything he does and it is great to see him recognized for his hard work,” said Head Coach Dee Vick.