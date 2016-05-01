MAN ARRESTED AND CHARGED IN AMELIA COUNTY MURDER

On February 8, 2017, Mark A. Sheppard, Jr., age 29, of Richmond, was arrested on a charge of first degree murder. The charge was in connection with the murder of Shy’nisha Walker, in May of 2016. Sheppard was transported to jail and scheduled to be arraigned on February 13, 2017 in the Amelia District Court.

This investigation continues to be ongoing and anyone with any information, please contact the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118 or the Amelia County Crimesolvers at 804-561-5200.