CVEC KIOSKS GO LIVE

(Arrington, VA) CVEC announced new, round-the-clock payment centers at each of its three offices located in Colleen, Appomattox, and Palmyra. With convenient 24/7 access, the recently installed electronic kiosks will accept local payments using bankcards, checks, and cash (sorry no change).

“Members have different schedules and preferences in how they pay their electric bills,” offered CVEC spokesman, Greg Kelly. “The Cooperative is responding so that members can now pay their electric bills on site, during and outside of regular business hours, and have those payments posted immediately to their accounts.”

The kiosks expand the current options that include automatic bank draft, mail in, online and telephone payments.

“Knowing that some members prefer to visit our offices, we understand that the kiosk payment centers will offer a convenient alternative before we open the doors in the morning or after a member leaves work in the evening,” continued Kelly. “We are pleased to introduce the new payments centers and believe the members will find them beneficial.

Headquartered in Lovingston, Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is a member-owned electric-distribution utility serving over 36,000 meters in 14 counties across central Virginia. For more information, visit www.mycvec.com.