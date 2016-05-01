FORESTRY CAMP WELCOMES TEENS TO THE WOODS

Nominations are open for the 71st annual Holiday Lake Forestry Camp, which will be held June 19-24 at Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center near Appomattox. This action-packed camp is hosted by the Virginia Department of Forestry, with support and cooperation from other conservation agencies, organizations, businesses and individuals.

Forestry Camp provides a unique field-based learning experience related to natural resource career paths. Topics include wildlife habitat, tree identification, forest ecology, responsible timber harvesting, reforestation, environmental protection and more. Campers also take part in field trips, exploratory classes, outdoor recreation and a Lumberjack Field Day.

Nominees must be Virginia residents 13-16 years old with good academic standing; have an interest in natural resources, and must not have attended Forestry Camp before. Any non-related adult who knows of a student’s interest may make a nomination for this popular camp.

Financial sponsorship is generously provided by forest industries, conservation agencies, associations and individuals. As a result, every camper selected to attend receives a scholarship and pays only $85 to attend the week-long residential camp. New sponsors are always welcome.

To nominate a camper, visit the education section of the VDOF website: www.dof.virginia.gov. Nominations are due by April 7.

For more information, please contact Ellen Powell at 434.220.9083 or ellen.powell@dof.virginia.gov.