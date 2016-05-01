Charges Filed In Deadly Buckingham County Crash

Formal charges have been filed in Buckingham County District Court against a 23 year-old man who was involved in a deadly crash. Torrey Branch is charged with involuntary manslaughter and DUI in the death of 19 year-old Shelly Warner. Branch also faces several other drug and traffic offenses stemming from the November 27th incident just south of Red Road. State Police say Warner was a passenger in her vehicle with her husband and their 9 month-old son when Branch crossed the center line and struck them nearly head on. A new court date for Branch is scheduled for April 7th, in which a judge will determine if the county attorney has enough evidence to proceed with trial.