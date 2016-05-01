Fatal Crash In Amelia County

One person was killed Friday afternoon (February 3) in a single vehicle crash in Amelia County. The crash occurred at 12:20 p.m. on Route 604 (Chula Road), about 3/4 of a mile north of Route 360. Virginia State Police Senior Trooper T. C. Smith is investigating the crash. A 2006 Chevrolet Malibu was travelling south on Route 604, when it ran off the road to the left striking a culvert then overturning approximately two times ejecting the driver. The driver, who was the only person in the car, Matthew K. McKoy, 31 of Amelia Courthouse, Va., died at the scene; he was not wearing a seatbelt. Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.