Longwood Small Business Development Center Presents Year-End Awards

At the Longwood Small Business Development Center (SBDC), the goal is to encourage successful small business ownership. Each year, as a part of that mission, they recognize businesses that ‘get it right’ as well as one special person who helps small businesses thrive in a complex marketplace.

During the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce’s December meeting, Sheri McGuire, executive director of Longwood SBDC, named W.C. Sprouse and his team at Cumberland Building Supply as Small Business of the Year, and Ernest R. (Randy) Lail was honored as 2016 Small Business Advocate of the Year.

Sprouse has been with Cumberland Building Supply since 1984, about a decade after the business first opened, and several years after his father William “Pete” Sprouse assumed ownership of the store.

During a 20-plus year construction surge, the business increased its workforce from four to 25 employees, reaching $13.6 million in sales. As the company grew, Sprouse realized that his own strengths lay in customer relations and securing talented workers. He prioritized rewarding his employees and routinely shared company profits in addition to covering healthcare premiums.

The recession of 2008 and the challenges of the subsequent downturn in construction meant that Sprouse had to undertake the uncomfortable task of rightsizing the business to meet the market conditions. The process involved pay-cuts and reductions in staffing, but his employees, some of which had been with Cumberland Building Supply for over 25 years, were willing to make sacrifices for the company’s survival.

According to Sprouse, “The secret of our success first and foremost is finding quality employees and treating them right. Everything else is secondary.”

“Longwood SBDC is proud to honor the family and business for their staying power, growth and contributions to the community,” says McGuire.

The SBDC also named business consultant Ernest R. (Randy) Lail the 2016 Small Business Advocate of the Year. The distinction recognizes an outstanding individual from the southern Virginia service region for his or her remarkable support of the SBDC’s mission. According to McGuire, “the selection of Lail was an easy one because his service encompassed multiple roles.”

Lail, a former CPA and CFO, worked with the SBDC to improve outreach programs, to offer mentoring to businesses in need, and to help design and deliver a new peer-to-peer program connecting existing small businesses that can learn and grow together.

In addition to his contributions through the SBDC, Lail also serves on boards for Mid-Atlantic Broadband Cooperative, Virginia Growth and Opportunity Regional Council, and Benchmark Community Bank, all of which support economic growth broadly in the area.

“Randy Lail has given selflessly of his time and expertise to help ensure that southern Virginia maintains an economic landscape where small businesses thrive,” says McGuire. “We are proud to honor him as the advocate he has proven to be over the past years.”

Covering everything from how to start a business to marketing and business management, the Longwood Small Business Development Center has been serving southside Virginia for over 25 years. With offices in Farmville, South Boston, Martinsville, Petersburg and Danville, business owners and potential business owners in a 20-county area can receive training, personal consulting and economic research free of charge.

