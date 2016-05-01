Appomattox Black Civil War Legacy Museum Launching This Month

An Appomattox County man is helping to create a Black Civil War Legacy Museum. The Rev. Alfred Jones III says it will be a virtual museum with the goal of researching, documenting, interpreting, and publishing stories of the Confederate soldiers of color. The official launch of The Appomattox Black Civil War Legacy Museum will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at The American Civil War Museum at 1:00 p.m. during their “Seizing Freedom” Family Day. The American Civil War Museum (Museum of the Confederacy) is located at 159 Horseshoe Road, Appomattox, Virginia 24522.