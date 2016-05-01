Rice Dollar General Store Moves Forward

A Dollar General store in Rice is one step closer to being approved after the Prince Edward County Board of Zoning Appeals allowed the property owner to split the land into two parcels. Property owner Mary Yeatts was requesting to split the area at Depot Road and Route 460. Her request won unanimous approval from the board. According to the Farmville Herald, Board Chairman Bobby Jones commented that he felt the store would be good for the community, in part, due to the nine jobs it would provide. The project will now move on to the county planning commission. The next public meeting is scheudled for February 21st.