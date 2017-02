FRIDAY IS THE FINAL DAY TO APPLY FOR THE FARMVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT’S UPCOMING CITIZENS ACADEMY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE CITIZENS ACADEMY RUNS FROM MARCH SECOND THROUGH APRIL 27th. DETECTIVE CHRIS MOSS…ON WHY YOU MIGHT WANT TO CONSIDER THE ACADEMY…

(cut-)

YOU CAN DOWNLOAD AN APPLICATION AT FARMVILLE VA DOT COM…OR JUST STOP BY THE POLICE DEPARTMENT ON MAIN STREET.