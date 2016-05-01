Pursuit Ends In Rockbridge County

A Chesterfield County man is in custody following an extensive pursuit that ended when the stolen vehicle he was driving ran out of gas in Rockbridge County. Just after midnight on Wednesday, a state trooper was travelling west on Interstate 64 in Louisa County when a Ford Mustang Roush sped by going 95 mph in a posted 70 mph zone. The trooper activated his lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop, but the Mustang refused to stop and sped away reaching speeds in excess of 130 mph. The pursuit continued west on I-64 and then continued south on Interstate 81. The Mustang eventually ran out of gas in Rockbridge County and came to stop. The driver of the vehicle, Daniel R. Loster, 20, of North Chesterfield, Va., was arrested.