Prince Edward TRIAD To Meet Next Friday

Prince Edward County TRIAD will hold its next meeting Friday, February 10th, at the Firemen’s Sports Arena, located at 1328 Zion Hill Road in Farmville. Doors open at 10 a.m. A free lunch including sandwiches, chips and fruit will be provided beginning at noon. Tom Angelo, CEO of Centra Southside Community Hospital will be the guest speaker. Local law enforcement will also be available to provide updates on current scams and fraud. Anyone who is interested in crime prevention and the overall safety and security of Senior Citizens is encouraged to attend. In addition to lunch, door prizes will also be available. For more information, contact Karla Ellington at 434-298- 6897.