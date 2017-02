FARMVILLE POLICE WILL BE AT MERK’S PLACE TOMORROW MORNING FOR COFFEE AND CONVERSATION. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

CHIEF ANDY ELLINGTON TELLS ME IT’S AN OPPORTUNITY FOR HE AND HIS OFFICERS TO MEET WITH FARMVILLE RESIDENTS…WITH NO AGENDA…

CHIEF ELLINGTON WILL BE AT MERK’S PLACE BEGINNING AT 7 O’CLOCK. THE RESTAURANT IS LOCATED AT 2106 WEST THIRD STREET IN FARMVILLE.