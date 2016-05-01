CHESTERFIELD COUNTY MAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT OF STOLEN VEHICLE

A Chesterfield County man is in custody following an extensive pursuit that ended when the stolen vehicle he was driving ran out of gas in Rockingham County.

At 12:31 a.m., Wednesday (Feb. 1), a Virginia State Police Trooper was travelling west on Interstate 64 in the right lane at the 142 mile marker in Louisa County when a Ford Mustang Roush sped by going 95 mph in a posted 70 mph zone. The trooper activated his lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop, but the Mustang refused to stop and sped away reaching speeds in excess of 130 mph.

The pursuit continued west on I-64 and then continued south on Interstate 81. The Mustang eventually ran out of gas around the 202 mile marker in Rockbridge County and came to stop. The driver of the vehicle, Daniel R. Loster, 20, of North Chesterfield, Va., was arrested without incident.

State police has charged Loster with one felony count of eluding police with endangerment, one felony count of possession of burglary tools, one count of possession of marijuana, reckless driving, and for failing to dim the vehicle’s high beams. He was also served with two felony warrants out of the City of Richmond for grand larceny and stealing a motor vehicle.

Loster is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County.