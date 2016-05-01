Victim In Nottoway County Crash Succombs To Injuries

An update to a serious crash we first told you about yesterday. The driver of a vehicle that crashed on Route 40 at Route 750 in Nottoway County – died of her injuries late yesterday. Virginia State Police Spokeswoman Corinne Gellar says the driver of a Jeep Patriot was headed south when it approached the intersection and stopped. However, the driver then proceeded through the intersection and was struck by another vehicle. 24 year-old Joshua Scott, of Chesterfield County, has been charged with reckless driving. The victim who died is identified as 52 year-old Cathy Lentz, of Stoney Creek.