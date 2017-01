There’s been an arrest in Prince Edward County after a burglary last week. It happened in the 2500 block of Virson Road, according to the Prince Edward County SHeriff’s Departrment. 31 year-old Quinton Walton was jailed on Saturday. Jail records indicate he is charged with breaking and entering and larceny. Walton remains at the Piedmont Regional Jail and is due in court for a May 16th hearing, but the sheriff’s department has not said what implicated Walton in the crime.