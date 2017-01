THE FARMVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR ITS CITIZEN’S ACADEMY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE NINE WEEK CITIZENS ACADEMY BEGINS MARCH SECOND. LT. CHRIS MOSS SAYS IT’S A COMPREHENSIVE OVERVIEW OF THE DEPARTMENT…

(cut-1)

THE DEADLINE TO SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION IS FEBRUARY THIRD. YOU CAN DOWNLOAD ONE FROM FARMVILLE VA DOT COM.