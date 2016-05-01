FORMER 5TH DISTRICT REP. ROBERT HURT ACCEPTS LIBERTY U. POSITION

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday Liberty University announced former Virginia Congressman Robert Hurt will be leading the newly created Center for Law and Government.

This department will collaborate with the Helms School of Government and the University’s School of Law by focusing on ‘developing and proposing public policy at every level of government to promote the fundamental principles of American liberty.’

Following this announcement, Congressman Tom Garrett, who succeeded Hurt in Congress, released the following statement:

“I am thrilled to see Robert continue his service to advance liberty and promote limited government. It has been a privilege to work with him over the years and his new role affords our continued partnership moving forward. Liberty will be well-served by having such a devoted public servant as part of their team.”