LWU LANCERS PICKED FIFTH IN BIG SOUTH

Longwood Receives Highest Ever Preseason Spot, First-Ever First-Place Vote

January 26, 2017

FARMVILLE, Va. – Longwood baseball climbed to previously unreached heights in 2016 and has been selected to finish fifth, the highest preseason ranking since joining the Big South ahead of the 2013 campaign, as announced by the conference Thursday afternoon.

After completing the 2016 season with a Division I era record 32 wins and a program-best 14 Big South wins to finish tied for second in the Big South, the Lancers received a fifth-place projection to go along with their first-ever first place vote in the Big South era. At 61 total points, Longwood received more points than in any previous preseason poll and weren’t selected to finish any lower than seventh in the poll voted by the Big South coaches.

High Point was tabbed the top selection in the Big South with four first-place votes. The Panthers finished tied with Longwood and Campbell behind former Big South member and reigning College World Series Champion Coastal Carolina in the 2016 regular season. Winthrop’s Matt Crohan was voted preseason pitcher of the year, while Gardner-Webb’s Collin Thacker received the billing for top player.

Longwood head coach Ryan Mau enters his third season at the helm after guiding the Lancers to 10 more wins in year two than the team had in 2015, plus five more conference wins.

Longwood returns five starters in the field from 2016, including Big South All-Conference Second Team selection Alex Lewis and all-tournament selection Michael Osinski, two of the top hitters in the lineup. As a junior, Lewis set a program record with 86 hits while also setting career highs with a .369 batting average, 22 doubles, five home runs, 45 RBI while Osinski hit .305 with 17 doubles and 35 RBI in his sophomore season.

Overall, Longwood brings back seven position players and 11 pitchers from a squad that advanced to the 2016 Big South Championship semi-final, the furthest the Lancers have advanced in the tournament, before dropping to Coastal Carolina.

Longwood begins the 2017 campaign on the road at Elon for a 4 p.m. first pitch in Elon, N.C.

2017 Big South Preseason Poll & Players of the Year

() – First-place votes received

Player of the Year – Collin Thacker, 2B/OF, Gardner-Webb

Pitcher of the Year – Matt Crohan, LHP, Winthrop

1. High Point (4)

2. Campbell (2)

3. Liberty (2)

4. Winthrop

5. Longwood (1)

6. Gardner-Webb (1)

7. Radford

8. Presbyterian

9. Charleston Southern

10. UNC Asheville

