‘Giving back’ drives Kinex donations

Kinex Telecom, Inc. believes in supporting the Farmville community. Just before Christmas the local IT and communications company presented STEPS, Inc. and Farmville Habitat for Humanity with utility trucks, a donation guaranteed to add mileage to the outreach of both organizations.

“When we replaced these trucks with smaller vans, I was going to sell them,” Kinex owner Jim Garrett said. “But it just made sense to donate them. We’ve had a long relationship with both STEPS and Habitat.”

“Kinex’s generous gift of a utility vehicle to Habitat was a wonderful Christmas gift,” Farmville Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Jayne Johnson said.

In 2015 Habitat celebrated its 25th anniversary in Farmville with the completion of its 25th house. Today Habitat continues its local mission “to build homes, communities and hope.”

“When we expanded our work to outlying areas, it became apparent that we needed another reliable utility vehicle that could be dedicated just to our construction operation,” Johnson added. “This generous gift from Kinex is so timely—we certainly appreciate their generosity!”

STEPS, Inc. President/CEO Sharon Harrup was equally excited about their donation. “We provide services in 11 counties, and our IT person travels to five or six counties a day,” Harrup said. “We will make this donated vehicle our IT van—that will be a huge benefit.”

STEPS, Inc. promotes economic and workforce development, provides transitional services for students receiving special education services, and offers housing solutions. In 2015, STEPS received an added responsibility when they were awarded the Head Start grant for an eight-county area.

“Jim Garrett has been very giving with this organization since I can remember,” Harrup said of the Kinex owner. “He is a great collaborative partner.”

“We’re a growing company, and we’ve been very blessed,” Garrett said. “I’m a firm believer in giving back.”