Police Investigate Breaking & Entering

On January 21 officers of the Farmville Police Department were dispatched to Baxter’s Convenience Store, 1004 N. Main St., to respond to a reported breaking and entering. The B&E occurred earlier that morning at 2:36 am and was recorded on security cameras. The two suspects appear to have been males. The suspects were wearing white masks, sweatshirts with hoods (one black and one blue) and white socks on their hands. The suspects pryed the door open of the convenience store and stole money, food and cigarettes.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Farmville Police Department at 434-392-9259.