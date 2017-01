SEVERAL ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO FIGHT THE ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THEY’VE FILED A MOTION WITH THE FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION…TO RESCIND AND/OR SUPPLEMENT THE DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT STATEMENT ISSUED ON DECEMBER 30th. SHARON PONTON IS WITH THE BLUE RIDGE ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENSE LEAGUE…

(CUT-1)

PONTON SAYS THEY’RE WAITING FOR A RESPONSE FROM THE FEDS.