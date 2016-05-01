3 Dead In Fluvanna County Crash

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Fluvanna County yesterday morning. The crash occurred in the Bremo Bluff community on Route 15 near Route 656 – near the Fluvanna County and Buckingham County line. A tractor-trailer loaded with sand was traveling south on Route 15. As it came downhill and through a curve, the trailer crossed over the centerline and struck a northbound 2015 Honda sedan. The impact of the crash caused the tractor-trailer to overturn. The Honda’s driver, 69 year-old Roderick V. Manifold,of Lake Monticello, Va., and two passengers died at the scene. The passengers were Manifold’s wife, Demetria B. Manifold, 69, of Lake Monticello, and his mother-in-law, Marion J. Brewer, 91, of Chesapeake, Va. All three were wearing seatbelts. The tractor-trailer driver, Franklin L. Rowe, 51, of Weems, Va., was treated at the scene for minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt. Rowe has been charged with reckless driving. Additional charges are pending the crash investigation and consultation with the Fluvanna County Commonwealth’s Attorney. Route 15 is still closed in both directions due to the crash investigation, cleanup of the sand, and removal of the truck. Motorists in the area advised to use alternate routes to avoid the road closure.