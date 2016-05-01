Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Fluvanna County

At 9:09 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Fluvanna County. The crash occurred in Bremo Bluff on Route 15 near the Fluvanna county and Buckingham County line. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle. There are two confirmed fatalities.

Route 15 is currently closed in both directions due to the crash. We are advising motorists in the area to find an alternate route, as the highway will remain closed until at least noon.

The crash remains under investigation.