Amelia Courthouse Man Killed In Saturday Crash

A man was killed Saturday night in a single vehicle crash in Amelia County. The crash occurred at 10:00 p.m., in the 2000 block of Crayton Lane, about 1 mile north of Richmond Road, according to Virginia State Police. Trooper JW Walker says a 2006 Nissan Murano was travelling west on Crayton Lane when it ran off the road to left and struck a tree. The driver, who was the only occupant, was killed. That man is identified as 22 year-old Mason Barnes, of Amelia Courthouse. Walker says he was not wearing a seat belt and speed is a factor in the crash.