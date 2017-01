Farmville Police to Hold “Coffee and Conversation” Feb. 3rd

THE FARMVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS PLANNING AN EVENT NEXT MONTH TO MEET WITH COMMUNITY MEMBERS. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3rd, FARMVILLE POLICE CHIEF ANDY ELLINGTON AND OTHER MEMBERS OF THE DEPARTMENT WILL BE AT MERK’S PLACE ON WEST THIRD STREET…FOR COFFEE AND CONVERSATION. IT’S AN OPPORTUNITY FOR THE GENERAL PUBLIC TO MEET WITH POLICE TO DISCUSS COMMUNITY ISSUES AND OTHER TOPICS OF INTEREST. THIS WILL BE THE DEPARTMENT’S FIFTH COMMUNITY EVENT OF THIS TYPE AND CHIEF ELLINGTON’S FIRST AS HEAD OF THE DEPARTMENT. IT’S FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3rd AT MERK’S PLACE…BEGINNING AT 7 AM.